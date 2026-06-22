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These beach towns in Latvia are worth visiting

By Simran Jeet 03:59 pm Jun 22, 202603:59 pm

What's the story

Latvia's coastline is dotted with charming towns that offer a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. These towns promise peace and quiet, with their scenic views and laid-back lifestyle. From sandy beaches to lush forests, each town has something unique to offer for those looking for solitude. Here are five such towns where you can unwind and enjoy nature's beauty.