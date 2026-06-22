These beach towns in Latvia are worth visiting
What's the story
Latvia's coastline is dotted with charming towns that offer a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. These towns promise peace and quiet, with their scenic views and laid-back lifestyle. From sandy beaches to lush forests, each town has something unique to offer for those looking for solitude. Here are five such towns where you can unwind and enjoy nature's beauty.
#1
Jurmala: A seaside retreat
Jurmala is famous for its long stretch of sandy beaches and wooden architecture. This town is ideal for those looking to relax by the sea or take a stroll through pine forests. The calm waters make it a perfect spot for swimming, while the numerous spas offer rejuvenating treatments. Jurmala's proximity to Riga also makes it an easily accessible getaway.
#2
Liepaja: A blend of history and nature
Liepaja is a unique blend of history, culture, and nature. The town is famous for its historical buildings, and vibrant arts scene. You can explore the Karosta Naval Port City or relax at the serene Liepaja Beach. The nearby Northern Forts provide an intriguing glimpse into history while offering stunning views of the Baltic Sea.
#3
Ventspils: A colorful coastal gem
Ventspils is known for its colorful houses and well-kept parks. The town has a family-friendly beach with amenities like playgrounds and cafes. You can stroll along the Promenade, or visit the Science Center, which has interactive exhibits for all ages. Ventspils' port also makes it an interesting place to watch ships come in and out.
#4
Kuldiga: A quaint riverside town
Kuldiga is famous for its picturesque streets and medieval architecture. The town is home to one of Europe's widest waterfalls, Ventas Rumba, which draws visitors all year round. You can explore quaint shops, or sit by the riverbank, watching the world go by in this peaceful setting.
#5
Roja: A tranquil fishing village
Roja is a small fishing village that offers a peaceful retreat away from the touristy spots. With its pristine beaches and dense forests, it is perfect for nature lovers looking for solitude. You can go hiking on nearby trails, or take boat trips around coastal islands, while enjoying the simple life in this charming village.