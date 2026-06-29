One of the most important benefits of laughter yoga is its ability to reduce stress levels

Laughter yoga: The fun workout with big benefits

By Vinita Jain 12:08 pm Jun 29, 202612:08 pm

What's the story

Laughter yoga is a unique exercise routine that combines laughter with yogic breathing. It is practiced in groups, where participants engage in laughter exercises, accompanied by deep breathing techniques. The practice aims to promote physical and mental well-being by enhancing oxygen flow to the body and releasing endorphins. Here are five health benefits of laughter yoga exercises that highlight its positive impact on overall wellness.