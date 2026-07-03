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5 ways to practice laughter yoga daily

By Simran Jeet 03:42 pm Jul 03, 202603:42 pm

What's the story

Laughter yoga is a unique practice that combines laughter exercises with yoga breathing techniques. It promotes mental wellness by reducing stress and boosting mood. The practice is simple and can be done by anyone, regardless of age or fitness level. By engaging in laughter yoga, you can improve your mental health and overall well-being. Here are five ways to incorporate laughter yoga into your daily routine for better mental wellness.