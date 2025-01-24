How to choose the right longboard: A guide
What's the story
Longboarding is an exhilarating way to navigate the concrete jungle, combining the liberating sensations of freedom, speed, and style.
It's more than just getting from A to B; it's a dance on wheels, a ballet of balance, precision, and creativity.
From the daily grind of commuting to the adrenaline rush of carving down urban canyons, longboarding transforms the city into your playground of endless adventure.
Tip 1
Choosing your first longboard
Choosing the right longboard can make all the difference for beginners.
Opt for a wider, more stable board to assist with balance.
A longer deck offers stability at high speeds, perfect for cruising the streets.
Pay attention to the shape and flexibility of the board. Medium flex is ideal for absorbing road vibrations, ensuring a smooth ride.
Tip 2
Mastering the basics of balance
Balance is the most crucial aspect of longboarding.
Begin by practicing on flat ground, concentrating on standing comfortably on your board without wobbling.
Position your feet shoulder-width apart, one foot near the front bolts and the other just behind the rear bolts.
Lean slightly forward when pushing off to prevent tipping backward.
With practice and patience, you'll soon be balancing like a pro.
Tip 3
Learning to stop safely
Before you hit the streets, you need to master the art of stopping safely.
The simplest technique is foot braking - you just lightly touch one foot to the ground while balancing on the board with your other foot. Keep doing this until you stop.
Practice in a safe, open area until you can smoothly come to a halt at any speed, without any traffic around you.
Tip 4
Navigating urban obstacles
The city is full of challenges like cracks and curbs.
To cruise smoothly, get comfortable lifting your board's front by leaning back for small obstacles.
For larger ones, master a basic ollie to hop over them.
This makes city cruising safer and way more fun. Master these moves to conquer the urban jungle with ease.