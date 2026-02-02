For that sleek look, try layered bangs

Layered bangs can take your hairstyle a notch higher, adding volume and movement. They are versatile and can be styled in a number of ways, suiting different face shapes and hair types. Be it for a casual look or something more formal, layered bangs can be the perfect addition to your hairstyle. Here are five timeless hairstyles with layered bangs that never go out of style.

#1 Classic bob with layered bangs A classic bob paired with layered bangs is a chic combination that works for most occasions. The bob gives you a sleek look while the layers add texture and depth. This hairstyle is perfect for those who want a low-maintenance yet stylish option. The layered bangs frame the face beautifully, making it suitable for different face shapes.

#2 Long layers with side-swept bangs Long layers combined with side-swept bangs give an elegant look that is perfect for formal events or everyday wear. The side-swept bangs soften the facial features and add an element of sophistication to long hair. This style works well with straight or wavy hair, giving you versatility in styling options.

Advertisement

#3 Curtain bangs with layered haircut Curtain bangs teamed with a layered haircut are all the rage these days, and for good reason. They are flattering on almost everyone and lend an effortless vibe to any look. The layers add volume and movement, while the curtain bangs frame the face beautifully. This makes it an ideal pick for those looking for a modern yet timeless hairstyle.

Advertisement

#4 Pixie cut with textured bangs A pixie cut paired with textured bangs is bold and stylish. This combination gives you an edgy look without compromising on femininity. The textured bangs add dimension to the short hair, making it easier to style while keeping it manageable. This hairstyle is ideal for those who want something unique yet easy to maintain.