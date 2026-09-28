Want thicker-looking hair? Try these layered cuts
What's the story
Layered cuts are a timeless styling trick to add volume and movement to fine hair. By cutting hair in different lengths, you can create the illusion of thickness without adding too much weight. This technique works for all hair types and lengths, making it a versatile option for anyone looking to enhance their fine locks. Here are five layered cuts that can make fine hair look thicker and more vibrant.
Tip 1
Long layers for added volume
Long layers are ideal for those who want to keep their length but add some body.
By adding layers throughout the length, you can achieve a more dynamic look that moves with you.
This cut works best with straight or slightly wavy hair, as it allows the layers to blend seamlessly without looking choppy.
Tip 2
Bob cut with layers
A layered bob is an elegant option for those wanting a shorter style.
The addition of layers gives depth and dimension, making fine hair appear fuller.
This cut is versatile, as it can be styled sleekly or with waves for a more textured look.
It is perfect for those who want low-maintenance, yet stylish, hair.
Tip 3
Pixie cut with textured layers
The pixie cut with textured layers is a bold choice that adds volume at the crown and around the face.
Shorter lengths can be layered in such a way that they create lift and movement without sacrificing the overall shape of the haircut.
This style works well with fine hair, as it emphasizes texture and volume.
Tip 4
Shoulder-length layers
Shoulder-length layers provide an ideal balance between length and volume.
By adding layers around the shoulders, you can achieve fullness without losing too much length.
This cut is particularly flattering on those with medium-length hair who want to add some bounce and movement.
Tip 5
Curtain bangs with layered cuts
Curtain bangs paired with layered cuts can do wonders for fine hair by framing the face beautifully, while adding depth at the roots.
The soft transition from bangs into layered strands creates an illusion of thickness around the forehead area, where fine hairs tend to be more prominent.