Layered haircuts: Find the right style for your face
What's the story
Layered haircuts are the best way to add volume and movement to your hair. They suit all face shapes and hair types, making them a versatile choice for anyone looking to refresh their look. By adding layers, you can highlight your best features and conceal imperfections. Here's how layered haircuts can be customized for different face shapes and hair types, and tips to choose the right one for you.
#1
Understanding face shapes
Knowing your face shape is key to picking the right layered haircut.
The most common shapes are oval, round, square, and heart.
Oval faces can carry off most styles, while round faces look good with long layers that add length.
Square faces benefit from soft layers around the jawline, and heart-shaped faces look great with volume at the chin level.
#2
Choosing layers for hair type
Your hair type also plays a major role in deciding how to layer your haircut.
Fine hair benefits from short layers that add volume without weighing it down.
Thick hair can be tamed with long layers that reduce bulk, but still give movement.
Curly hair looks great with long layers that define curls without losing bounce.
#3
Maintenance tips for layered haircuts
To keep your layered haircut looking good, regular trims are a must every six to eight weeks.
Use products specially made for your hair type, like volumizing mousse for fine hair, or curl-defining cream for curly locks.
Avoid heat styling tools as much as possible to keep your hair healthy and avoid split ends.
#4
Experimenting with different styles
Don't be afraid to experiment with different styles within the realm of layered haircuts.
You could try side-swept bangs or long curtain bangs with your layers for an added dimension.
Play around with different lengths and textures until you find the perfect combination that suits both your personality and lifestyle.