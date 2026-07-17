5 layered haircuts that add volume and style
What's the story
Layered hairstyles have always been a favorite for their versatility and timeless appeal. They can easily add volume, movement, and texture to any hair type. From the classic cuts to modern twists, layered hairstyles have something for everyone. Here are five layered hairstyles that continue to be a hit, giving you ideas for your next hair makeover.
Long layers
The classic long layers
Long layers are a classic choice for those who want to keep their length but add some dimension.
This style works well with straight or wavy hair, giving it a natural flow.
The layers are usually cut starting from the shoulders down, which helps in reducing bulk while enhancing the overall shape of the hair.
Shaggy bob
Shaggy bob with layers
The shaggy bob is a modern take on the traditional bob cut, with added layers for texture and movement.
This hairstyle is perfect for those who want a low-maintenance, yet stylish, look.
The layers are cut unevenly around the head, creating an edgy look that suits different face shapes.
Pixie layers
Layered pixie cut
A layered pixie cut gives you a bold and chic option for short hair lovers.
The layers add depth and volume to this short style, making it look fuller.
This cut is ideal for those who want an easy-to-style option without compromising on style.
Medium layers
Medium layered cut with bangs
Medium-length hair can also benefit from layering, especially when paired with bangs.
This combination gives you versatility in styling, while framing the face beautifully.
The layers add movement to medium-length hair, making it look lively and dynamic.
Wavy layers
Long layered waves
Long layered waves give you an effortless beachy vibe that works for any occasion.
These waves are created by adding layers throughout long tresses, which enhance natural curls or waves, without weighing them down.
This gives you bounce and vitality.