Thick hair? Try a layered haircut
What's the story
Layered hairstyles can be a game-changer for those with thick hair, making it more manageable and stylish. By adding layers, you can reduce bulk, enhance natural volume, and create movement in your hair. This technique not only helps in styling but also makes your thick locks look healthier. Here are some practical insights into how you can use layered hairstyles to your advantage.
Tip 1
Understanding the right layers
Choosing the right type of layers is important for thick hair.
Long layers work well, as they reduce weight without compromising on length.
Shorter layers can add volume and texture, but may require more maintenance.
Consulting a stylist to determine what suits your face shape and lifestyle best can make a huge difference.
Tip 2
Maintenance tips for layered hair
Maintaining layered thick hair requires regular trims every six to eight weeks to keep the shape intact.
Using a wide-tooth comb helps in detangling without causing breakage.
Incorporating moisturizing products, like leave-in conditioners or serums, can keep the hair hydrated and manageable.
Tip 3
Styling techniques for volume
Styling techniques play a key role in making layered thick hair look its best.
Blow-drying with a round brush adds volume at the roots, and curling irons can add waves for texture.
Experimenting with different partings also changes how layers fall, giving you versatile looks.
Tip 4
Choosing the right products
Choosing the right products is key to keeping layered thick hair healthy and stylish.
Lightweight mousses or volumizing sprays can lift roots without weighing down layers.
Avoid heavy creams or oils that may make your hair look greasy, instead of giving it shine.