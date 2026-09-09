5 ways to style layered mid-length hair
What's the story
Mid-length hair is so versatile; layered hairstyles can take it up a notch. They add volume, movement, and texture to your locks, making them look lively and stylish. Whether you are looking for a subtle change or a dramatic transformation, layered cuts offer plenty of options to suit different face shapes and personal styles. Here are some layered hairstyles that can make your mid-length hair look chic.
#1
The classic long layers
Classic long layers are ideal for those who want to keep the length but add some dimension.
This style involves cutting long sections of hair at different lengths, creating a cascading effect.
It works well with straight or wavy hair, and it can be styled with minimal effort.
Long layers add volume around the crown while keeping the ends healthy and free from split ends.
#2
Textured lob with layers
The textured lob (long bob) is a trendy choice for mid-length hair. Adding layers gives this style an extra oomph by adding movement and depth.
The textured lob looks great on all face shapes, and it can be worn straight or wavy.
Using a texturizing spray or mousse can enhance its natural waves.
#3
Shaggy layers for volume
Shaggy layers are perfect for those looking to add volume to their mid-length locks.
This hairstyle features choppy layers that create an edgy, yet effortless, look.
Shaggy layers work well with fine hair as they give the illusion of thickness without sacrificing length.
Pairing this style with bangs can further amp up its boldness.
#4
Blunt cut with subtle layers
A blunt cut with subtle layers gives you a polished, yet sophisticated look.
The blunt ends provide structure, while the subtle layering adds movement around the face.
This hairstyle is perfect if you want low-maintenance, yet stylish options that go from day to night effortlessly.
#5
Face-framing layered cut
Face-framing cuts are ideal for enhancing your features by strategically placing shorter strands around your face.
This technique works wonders when paired with layered cuts, as it adds depth and dimension without compromising on length.
It is a perfect choice for those looking to add a touch of sophistication to their hairstyle.