Want a hair makeover? Try a layered pixie
What's the story
Layered pixie hairstyles have become the go-to option for those looking for a chic and low-maintenance look. The cut gives volume and texture, making it ideal for different hair types. Whether you are looking for a subtle change or a bold statement, layered pixies provide versatility and style. Here are five layered pixie hairstyles that can give you a fresh look without too much effort.
Tip 1
Textured pixie cut
A textured pixie cut is all about adding layers to create volume and movement.
This style works wonders for those with fine hair, as it gives the illusion of thickness.
By adding layers throughout the crown and sides, you can achieve a dynamic look that requires minimal styling products.
A little mousse or styling cream can go a long way in enhancing the texture.
Tip 2
Asymmetrical pixie
The asymmetrical pixie is all about drama with its uneven lengths on either side of the head.
This edgy haircut is perfect for those who want to make a statement without going too far.
The longer side adds interest while maintaining balance with shorter lengths around the back and sides.
Styling this cut usually requires just a bit of gel or wax to define the angles.
Tip 3
Pixie bob hybrid
The pixie bob hybrid marries the best of both worlds by combining elements of a bob with a pixie cut.
It usually features longer strands at the front, which gradually taper towards shorter lengths at the back.
This versatile style gives you the option to wear it sleek or tousled, depending on your mood or occasion.
Tip 4
Choppy layered pixie
For those who love an effortless, lived-in look, choppy layered pixies are the way to go.
This haircut has uneven layers all over, giving you an organic look with lots of movement.
A texturizing spray or sea salt spray can amp up its natural waves without adding too much weight.
Tip 5
Undercut pixie style
The undercut pixie style gives you an edgy twist by shaving part of your head while keeping longer tresses on top.
This contrast gives you a bold look that's easy to maintain, since only the top needs regular trimming while letting you experiment with colors or patterns on shaved areas if desired.