Layered pixie hairstyles: Tips and tricks
What's the story
Layered pixie hairstyles provide a versatile and chic option for those looking to refresh their look. With layers, you can add volume, texture, and movement to short hair. This style is perfect for those who want a low-maintenance, yet stylish, appearance. From classic cuts to modern twists, layered pixies can be customized to suit different face shapes and personal preferences. Here are some insights into achieving the perfect layered pixie.
Tip 1
Choosing the right face shape
Selecting a hairstyle that complements your face shape is essential. For round faces, a layered pixie with longer top layers can elongate the appearance of the face. Square faces may benefit from soft layers around the jawline to soften angles. Heart-shaped faces look great with side-swept bangs that balance forehead width. Oval faces have the luxury of versatility, and they can pull off most styles.
Tip 2
Styling products for volume
To achieve that voluminous look with a layered pixie, the right styling products are key. A lightweight mousse or volumizing spray can do wonders in lifting roots and giving body to your hair. Use a round brush while blow-drying to add even more lift at the crown. Avoid heavy products that could weigh down layers and make them look flat.
Tip 3
Maintenance tips for longevity
Regular trims are important to keep your layered pixie looking fresh and prevent split ends from ruining the shape of your haircut. Ideally, you should visit your stylist every four to six weeks for maintenance cuts. Also, use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners to keep your hair healthy without stripping natural oils.
Tip 4
Experimenting with color highlights
Adding color highlights can take your layered pixie to the next level by adding depth and dimension. Subtle highlights around the crown can enhance texture, while bold colors on tips can make a statement look. Consult with a professional colorist to find shades that complement your skin tone, without damaging hair quality.