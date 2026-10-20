Cameroon cuisine: Leafy dishes you must try
What's the story
Cameroon, with its diverse cultures and traditions, offers a unique culinary experience, especially when it comes to snacks. Among these, leafy snacks stand out for their nutritional value and distinct flavors. These snacks are not just a part of the daily diet, but also an integral part of the cultural heritage of various regions in Cameroon. Exploring these leafy delights can give you an insight into the country's rich culinary landscape.
Dish 1
Ekwang: A savory delight
Ekwang is a popular dish from the southwest region of Cameroon. It is made by wrapping grated cocoyam in leaves and cooking them with spices and palm oil.
The dish is usually served with a side of plantains or rice.
Ekwang is loved for its rich flavor and filling nature, making it a favorite among locals.
Dish 2
Ndole: A nutritious leafy dish
Ndole is another iconic Cameroonian dish, prepared from bitter leaves cooked with groundnuts and spices.
Although it is mostly eaten with rice or plantains, it can also be enjoyed on its own as a snack.
The combination of bitter leaves with the creamy texture of groundnuts makes ndole a unique culinary experience.
Dish 3
Koki beans: Leaf-wrapped protein snack
Koki beans are prepared by mixing ground beans with spices and wrapping them in leaves before steaming them.
This protein-rich snack is usually eaten during special occasions or as part of festive meals.
The steaming process gives koki beans their distinct taste while keeping them moist inside the leaf wrap.
Dish 4
Achu: Traditional comfort food
Achu is a traditional Cameroonian comfort food made from cocoyams pounded into a smooth paste and served with a variety of sauces made from leafy greens, like cocoyam leaves or spinach-like vegetables.
Usually eaten during family gatherings or celebrations, achu offers both nourishment and satisfaction through its hearty texture, combined with flavorful accompaniments.