Learning the importance of gratitude from 'The Giver' book
What's the story
The Giver by Lois Lowry is a powerful novel about a seemingly perfect utopian society without pain, where all memories of the past are entrusted to a single person, The Giver.
This story teaches us the importance of gratitude by showing what occurs when people lack memories of hardship or pain to compare with their present state of comfort and safety.
Simplicity
Appreciating simple pleasures
In The Giver, the community's forgotten memories mean they can't relish life's simple pleasures—from the warmth of sunlight to the exhilarating rush of a sled ride.
This serves as a poignant reminder to cherish the everyday joys we often take for granted.
Savoring a cup of morning coffee or taking a moment to listen to the birds can make a world of difference in cultivating a sense of gratitude.
Emotion
Valuing emotions
In The Giver, characters live in a world stripped of strong emotions to maintain societal harmony.
This absence highlights the significance of feelings in human experience and thankfulness.
Emotions, both positive and negative, add depth and color to our lives and relationships.
They are crucial in teaching us about love, empathy, and connection, ultimately fostering a deep appreciation for our capacity to feel intensely.
Sacrifice
Understanding sacrifice
The Giver highlights sacrifice - The Giver endures the pain of memories so the community doesn't have to.
It fosters an appreciation for the often-unseen sacrifices made by those around us for our benefit and comfort.
Acknowledging these sacrifices cultivates a sense of gratitude towards those who make positive contributions to our lives, often without expectation of recognition or reward.
Hardship
Learning from hardship
Without the memory of past struggles as portrayed in The Giver, there is no reference point for comparison or appreciation of progress.
Real-life adversities and hardships build resilience and offer perspective on how far we've come.
Recognizing struggles as integral to growth cultivates gratitude for the present and all that we've accomplished.
Community
Fostering community bonds
In The Giver, the community's sameness removes conflict but also erases meaningful relationships between individuals.
This situation highlights the significance of community bonds forged through common experiences and mutual assistance.
Gratitude stems from acknowledging the value of these connections, inspiring us to make positive impacts on our communities and treasure our relationships with others.