These styles go well with leather gloves 

Leather gloves are a winter staple, adding both warmth and style to any outfit. In Africa, where winter can be mild but still requires some clever layering, leather gloves can be paired with various clothing items to create chic and functional looks. Here are five outfit pairings that highlight the versatility of leather gloves in African winters, making them a must-have accessory for the season.

#1 Pair with a denim jacket A denim jacket makes for a perfect companion for leather gloves during the African winter. The combination gives you a casual yet stylish look, perfect for day outings or informal gatherings. Choose a medium-wash denim jacket to go with black or brown leather gloves, giving you a balanced look. This pairing is perfect for those who want to stay warm without compromising on style.

#2 Combine with a knitted sweater Knitted sweaters are perfect for layering during the winter months. Pairing them with leather gloves makes sure your hands stay warm while giving you a polished look. Go for neutral colors like beige or gray for your sweater, and match them with similarly toned gloves. This combination is ideal for both indoor and outdoor activities, making it a versatile choice.

#3 Style with a trench coat Trench coats are a classic winter wear that goes well with leather gloves. The combination adds sophistication to any outfit, making it ideal for formal occasions or work environments. Go for neutral shades like navy or khaki in your trench coat and pair it with matching leather gloves to complete the elegant look.

#4 Match with high-waisted trousers High-waisted trousers make an excellent pairing with leather gloves, giving you a modern and chic silhouette. This combination is perfect for those who love tailored looks that are both comfortable and stylish. Opt for tailored trousers in earthy tones like olive green or rust, and pair them with matching leather gloves for an effortlessly polished appearance.