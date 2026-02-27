5 ways lemon balm tea can help relieve indigestion

Lemon balm tea is a natural remedy that has been used for centuries to relieve indigestion. The mild, lemon-scented herb is known for its calming properties, which can help ease digestive discomfort. Drinking lemon balm tea may help relax the muscles of the digestive tract, reducing bloating and gas. Here are five ways this herbal infusion can help you with indigestion.

Muscle relaxation Soothes digestive muscles Lemon balm contains compounds that may help relax the muscles in the digestive tract. This relaxation can ease the tension and discomfort often associated with indigestion. By calming these muscles, lemon balm tea may reduce symptoms like cramping and spasms, making it easier for food to pass through the digestive system smoothly.

Bloating relief Reduces bloating and gas One of the most common symptoms of indigestion is bloating and gas buildup in the stomach. Lemon balm tea has carminative properties, which means it can help expel gas from the stomach and intestines. Drinking this herbal tea after meals may reduce feelings of fullness and swelling caused by excess gas.

Advertisement

Nausea relief Alleviates nausea Nausea is a common symptom of indigestion that can be pretty uncomfortable. The calming effects of lemon balm can also help settle an upset stomach and alleviate feelings of nausea. Sipping on warm lemon balm tea when you're feeling queasy might provide some relief by soothing your stomach lining.

Advertisement

Enzyme boost Enhances digestive enzyme activity Lemon balm may also enhance the activity of certain digestive enzymes in the body. These enzymes are essential for breaking down food efficiently, which can help prevent indigestion from occurring in the first place. By promoting enzyme activity, lemon balm tea could aid in proper digestion and nutrient absorption.