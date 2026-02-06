Lemon + jaggery? Now that's sweettangylicious!

Lemon and jaggery are two ingredients that are commonly used in vegetarian cooking. The tangy flavor of lemon and the sweetness of jaggery can make any dish delicious. They can be used in a variety of ways to make vegetarian meals more exciting. Here are five vegetarian combinations that use lemon and jaggery to make your meals tastier.

Dish 1 Lemon jaggery rice delight Lemon jaggery rice is a delicious combination of flavors that makes for a delightful meal. Cooked rice is tossed with freshly squeezed lemon juice, and jaggery is added for sweetness. This dish is usually garnished with roasted peanuts or cashews for a crunchy texture. The balance of tangy and sweet makes it an ideal side dish or light meal option.

Dish 2 Tangy lemon jaggery salad A refreshing salad can be made by mixing fresh greens like spinach or lettuce with sliced cucumbers and carrots. A dressing of lemon juice, jaggery syrup, olive oil, salt, and pepper adds zest to the salad. This combination not only adds flavor but also gives you a healthy dose of vitamins.

Dish 3 Sweet lemon jaggery chutney Lemon jaggery chutney is an excellent accompaniment to many Indian snacks such as samosas or pakoras. To make this chutney, blend together fresh lemons, jaggery, ginger, green chilies, and spices like cumin seeds. The result is a sweet and tangy condiment that elevates the taste of any snack it accompanies.

Dish 4 Zesty lemon jaggery sauce A zesty sauce can be made by simmering lemon juice with jaggery until it thickens slightly. This sauce goes well with grilled vegetables or even as a drizzle over roasted potatoes. The combination adds an unexpected burst of flavor that complements savory dishes beautifully.