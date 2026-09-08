These lemon-based drinks are super refreshing
What's the story
The monsoon season calls for refreshing drinks to beat the humidity and enjoy the rains. Lemon-based drinks are a favorite, as they are easy to prepare and invigorating. Here are five simple, yet delightful, lemon drink recipes that you can make during the monsoon. Each recipe is unique, offering a twist to the traditional lemon drinks, making your rainy days even more enjoyable.
Tip 1
Classic lemon ginger tea
Classic lemon ginger tea is a warm, soothing drink, perfect for rainy days.
To make this, boil water with fresh ginger slices. Once it simmers, add lemon juice and a sweetener of your choice.
This drink not only refreshes you but also helps in digestion and boosts immunity with its ginger and lemon combination.
Tip 2
Lemon mint cooler
A lemon mint cooler is just what you need to beat the humidity.
Blend fresh mint leaves with lemon juice and sugar until smooth.
Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice cubes, and top it off with sparkling water or soda.
This drink is refreshing, and the mint adds an extra layer of coolness.
Tip 3
Spicy lemonade twist
For those who love a bit of spice in their drinks, try making spicy lemonade.
Mix fresh lemon juice with water, sugar, and a pinch of cayenne pepper or black salt for an adventurous twist.
Stir well until the sugar dissolves completely. Serve chilled over ice cubes for an invigorating experience that combines zestiness with subtle heat.
Tip 4
Honey lemon basil infusion
Honey lemon basil infusion offers a unique flavor profile that's aromatic and refreshing.
Start by steeping fresh basil leaves in hot water for about five minutes.
Strain the liquid into another container before adding honey and freshly squeezed lemon juice according to taste preferences.
Chill before serving over ice cubes, if desired.
Tip 5
Iced lemon green tea delight
Iced lemon green tea is an easy-to-make drink that combines health benefits with refreshing taste.
Brew green tea bags in hot water until desired strength is achieved, then remove the bags.
Add freshly squeezed lemon juice, along with honey or sugar as per preference.
Refrigerate until cool, then serve over ice cubes, garnished optionally with additional slices of lemon, if preferred.