Turn simple dishes gourmet with lemongrass

Lemongrass is a versatile herb that can elevate the flavor of any dish. With its citrusy aroma and unique taste, lemongrass is a favorite in many cuisines around the world. Not only does it add a refreshing twist to recipes, but it also offers several health benefits. From soups to teas, lemongrass can be used in a variety of ways to make your meals more flavorful and nutritious.

Tea infusion Infuse your tea with lemongrass Lemongrass tea is an easy way to enjoy the herb's benefits. Simply steep fresh or dried lemongrass stalks in hot water for five minutes. The result is a fragrant tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold. This infusion is known to aid digestion and provide a calming effect, making it an ideal drink for relaxation.

Soup addition Enhance soups and broths Adding lemongrass to soups and broths can elevate their flavor profile. By simmering whole stalks with other ingredients, you can impart a subtle citrusy note that complements vegetables and grains. This technique is especially common in Asian-inspired dishes, where lemongrass adds depth without overpowering other flavors.

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Salad Twist Create refreshing salads Incorporating lemongrass into salads gives an unexpected twist to traditional recipes. Finely chop the tender inner part of the stalks, and mix them with greens, fruits, or nuts for a zesty kick. The herb's natural oils enhance the freshness of salad dressings, making them more vibrant.

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Marinade magic Use lemongrass in marinades Lemongrass makes an excellent addition to marinades for tofu, tempeh, or vegetables. Its acidic properties help tenderize proteins while imparting a distinct flavor profile. Blend fresh lemongrass with garlic, ginger, lime juice, and soy sauce for an aromatic marinade that enhances grilled or roasted dishes.