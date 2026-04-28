Turn simple dishes gourmet with lemongrass
What's the story
Lemongrass is a versatile herb that can elevate the flavor of any dish. With its citrusy aroma and unique taste, lemongrass is a favorite in many cuisines around the world. Not only does it add a refreshing twist to recipes, but it also offers several health benefits. From soups to teas, lemongrass can be used in a variety of ways to make your meals more flavorful and nutritious.
Tea infusion
Infuse your tea with lemongrass
Lemongrass tea is an easy way to enjoy the herb's benefits. Simply steep fresh or dried lemongrass stalks in hot water for five minutes. The result is a fragrant tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold. This infusion is known to aid digestion and provide a calming effect, making it an ideal drink for relaxation.
Soup addition
Enhance soups and broths
Adding lemongrass to soups and broths can elevate their flavor profile. By simmering whole stalks with other ingredients, you can impart a subtle citrusy note that complements vegetables and grains. This technique is especially common in Asian-inspired dishes, where lemongrass adds depth without overpowering other flavors.
Salad Twist
Create refreshing salads
Incorporating lemongrass into salads gives an unexpected twist to traditional recipes. Finely chop the tender inner part of the stalks, and mix them with greens, fruits, or nuts for a zesty kick. The herb's natural oils enhance the freshness of salad dressings, making them more vibrant.
Marinade magic
Use lemongrass in marinades
Lemongrass makes an excellent addition to marinades for tofu, tempeh, or vegetables. Its acidic properties help tenderize proteins while imparting a distinct flavor profile. Blend fresh lemongrass with garlic, ginger, lime juice, and soy sauce for an aromatic marinade that enhances grilled or roasted dishes.
Rice enhancement
Make aromatic rice dishes
Cooking rice with lemongrass adds an aromatic layer that elevates simple grains into flavorful side dishes. Simply add bruised stalks during cooking time, along with other spices like turmeric or cumin, if desired. This method works well with jasmine rice or basmati rice varieties, creating fragrant accompaniments to main courses.