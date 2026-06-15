Make your meals tastier with lemongrass and coconut milk
What's the story
Lemongrass and coconut milk are two ingredients that can take your everyday meals to a whole new level. While lemongrass adds a citrusy zing, coconut milk lends a creamy texture, making them the perfect pair for various dishes. Here is how you can use these ingredients to make your meals tastier and more interesting.
Tip 1
Infuse flavor in soups
Lemongrass and coconut milk can also be used to make delicious soups. The citrusy flavor of lemongrass goes well with the rich texture of coconut milk, making a perfect broth for vegetables or tofu. To make it, simmer chopped lemongrass stalks with vegetable broth, add coconut milk, and season with salt and pepper. This combination makes for a fragrant soup that is both comforting and satisfying.
Tip 2
Enhance rice dishes
Adding lemongrass and coconut milk to rice dishes can make them more flavorful. Cook rice in coconut milk instead of water for added creaminess. Add finely chopped lemongrass for an aromatic touch. This method works well with jasmine or basmati rice, giving you a fragrant side dish that goes well with curries or stir-fries.
Tip 3
Create flavorful sauces
You can also create delicious sauces by mixing lemongrass and coconut milk. Start by sauteing minced lemongrass in some oil until fragrant. Add coconut milk and simmer until slightly thickened. This sauce goes well with grilled vegetables or can be used as a marinade for tofu or tempeh.
Tip 4
Make refreshing beverages
Lemongrass and coconut milk can also be used to make refreshing drinks. Steep lemongrass stalks in hot water to make an infusion, then mix it with chilled coconut milk for a cooling beverage. Sweeten it with honey or sugar, if you like, and serve it over ice for a thirst-quenching treat on hot days.