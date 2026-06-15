Make your meals tastier with lemongrass and coconut milk

Tip 1

Infuse flavor in soups

Lemongrass and coconut milk can also be used to make delicious soups. The citrusy flavor of lemongrass goes well with the rich texture of coconut milk, making a perfect broth for vegetables or tofu. To make it, simmer chopped lemongrass stalks with vegetable broth, add coconut milk, and season with salt and pepper. This combination makes for a fragrant soup that is both comforting and satisfying.