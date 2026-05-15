How to use lemongrass and lime in food and drinks

Lemongrass and lime are two ingredients that can make your summer meals a whole lot better. They are not just refreshing but also versatile, making them perfect for several dishes. Whether you want to add a zing to your drinks or a twist to your salads, these two have got you covered. Here's how you can use them in your summer meals.

Drink ideas Infuse drinks with zest Lemongrass and lime can be used to make refreshing summer drinks. Steep lemongrass stalks in hot water, and add lime juice for a fragrant iced tea. For a citrusy twist on water, add slices of lime, and muddle some lemongrass at the bottom of the glass. These drinks are not just refreshing but also help you stay hydrated during the hot summer months.

Salad tips Elevate salads with citrus notes Adding lemongrass and lime to salads can take their flavor profile to the next level. Finely chop lemongrass, and mix it into your salad dressing with freshly squeezed lime juice for an aromatic vinaigrette. The combination goes well with greens like spinach or arugula, adding a bright, citrusy note that complements fresh vegetables.

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Marinade ideas Create flavorful marinades Lemongrass and lime make for a great base for marinades for grilled vegetables or tofu. Blend lemongrass stalks with garlic, ginger, and lime juice for a fragrant marinade that tenderizes while adding flavor. Let your ingredients marinate for at least one hour before grilling to soak up the flavors.

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