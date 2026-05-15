How to use lemongrass and lime in food and drinks
What's the story
Lemongrass and lime are two ingredients that can make your summer meals a whole lot better. They are not just refreshing but also versatile, making them perfect for several dishes. Whether you want to add a zing to your drinks or a twist to your salads, these two have got you covered. Here's how you can use them in your summer meals.
Drink ideas
Infuse drinks with zest
Lemongrass and lime can be used to make refreshing summer drinks. Steep lemongrass stalks in hot water, and add lime juice for a fragrant iced tea. For a citrusy twist on water, add slices of lime, and muddle some lemongrass at the bottom of the glass. These drinks are not just refreshing but also help you stay hydrated during the hot summer months.
Salad tips
Elevate salads with citrus notes
Adding lemongrass and lime to salads can take their flavor profile to the next level. Finely chop lemongrass, and mix it into your salad dressing with freshly squeezed lime juice for an aromatic vinaigrette. The combination goes well with greens like spinach or arugula, adding a bright, citrusy note that complements fresh vegetables.
Marinade ideas
Create flavorful marinades
Lemongrass and lime make for a great base for marinades for grilled vegetables or tofu. Blend lemongrass stalks with garlic, ginger, and lime juice for a fragrant marinade that tenderizes while adding flavor. Let your ingredients marinate for at least one hour before grilling to soak up the flavors.
Dessert suggestions
Add zest to desserts
You can also use lemongrass and lime to add a refreshing twist to your desserts. Infuse coconut milk with lemongrass before making sorbet or ice cream, and then finish with a drizzle of lime syrup. Alternatively, use zest from both ingredients in cake batters or frosting for an unexpected burst of flavor in your favorite sweets.