How to enhance your recipes using lemongrass
What's the story
A versatile herb, lemongrass is known for its citrusy flavor and aroma, making it a popular choice in many cuisines. From soups to teas, lemongrass can be used in a variety of dishes, adding a refreshing twist to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use lemongrass in your cooking, each offering a unique way to enjoy this fragrant herb.
Dish 1
Lemongrass-infused rice
Infusing rice with lemongrass is an easy way to add flavor to your staple side dish.
Simply simmer the rice with stalks of lemongrass, water, and broth.
The process allows the rice to absorb the subtle citrus notes of the herb, making it an excellent accompaniment for curries and stir-fries.
This method works well with jasmine or basmati rice, enhancing their natural aroma.
Drink 1
Refreshing lemongrass tea
Lemongrass tea is a soothing drink that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
To make this tea, steep fresh lemongrass stalks in boiling water for about 10 minutes. You can add honey or ginger for extra flavor if you like.
This refreshing beverage is not just hydrating, but also offers potential health benefits such as aiding digestion and reducing stress.
Marinade 1
Zesty lemongrass marinade
A zesty marinade with lemongrass can elevate grilled vegetables and tofu.
Blend chopped lemongrass with garlic, lime juice, soy sauce, and a hint of chili for an aromatic mixture.
Marinate your choice of protein or vegetables for at least 30 minutes before grilling or roasting them.
The result is a flavorful dish with layers of citrusy notes.
Soup 1
Aromatic lemongrass soup
Lemongrass soup is a comforting option that highlights this herb's unique flavor profile.
Start by simmering vegetable broth with sliced lemongrass stalks, ginger slices, and mushrooms, if you want.
Add tofu cubes and leafy greens, like spinach, toward the end of cooking time for texture contrast against the broth's warmth.
Finish off with lime juice before serving hot.
Stir-fry 1
Savory lemongrass stir-fry
For an aromatic twist on traditional stir-fries, include finely chopped lemongrass in your vegetable mix.
Saute onions, bell peppers, and broccoli florets in a wok over high heat until tender-crisp.
Add the lemongrass paste, along with soy sauce and sesame oil. Toss everything together, ensuring even distribution of flavors.
Serve immediately with steamed rice or noodles, relishing every bite!