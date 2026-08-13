Love fresh flavors? Try these 5 lemongrass dishes
What's the story
Lemongrass is a versatile herb that can add a refreshing citrusy flavor to several vegetarian dishes. Its unique taste can elevate the simplest of meals into something special. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the distinct flavor of lemongrass, giving you a delightful culinary experience. From soups to stir-fries, these recipes will show you how to use lemongrass in different ways.
Dish 1
Lemongrass vegetable stir-fry
A colorful lemongrass vegetable stir-fry is an easy and quick way to enjoy this herb's flavor.
Saute your favorite vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, with minced lemongrass in a hot pan.
Add soy sauce and a hint of ginger for an extra kick.
This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles, making it a perfect weeknight meal.
Dish 2
Lemongrass coconut soup
Lemongrass coconut soup is a fragrant and creamy delight that warms the soul.
Simmer vegetable broth with sliced lemongrass stalks, mushrooms, and tofu until tender.
Stir in coconut milk for richness, and season with lime juice for acidity.
Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving for an added burst of flavor.
Dish 3
Grilled lemongrass tofu skewers
Grilled lemongrass tofu skewers make for an excellent appetizer or side dish at any gathering.
Marinate cubes of firm tofu in a mixture of minced lemongrass, garlic, soy sauce, and honey (or maple syrup) for at least 30 minutes before grilling them on skewers until golden brown.
Dish 4
Lemongrass rice pilaf
Lemongrass rice pilaf adds an aromatic twist to plain rice dishes.
Cook basmati rice with chopped onions and minced lemongrass stalks in vegetable broth instead of water.
The result? A fragrant side dish that pairs beautifully with curries or grilled vegetables.
Dish 5
Fresh lemongrass herb salad
A fresh lemongrass herb salad is perfect if you want something light yet flavorful.
Combine mixed greens like arugula or spinach with thinly sliced lemongrass stalks, along with cucumber slices and avocado chunks.
Drizzle over olive oil vinaigrette dressing made from lemon juice mixed together with Dijon mustard. This dressing brings out the natural flavors without overpowering them.