Lentil + beetroot: 5 recipes you'll love

Lentils and beetroot are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used to make delicious vegetarian meals. Both are packed with nutrients, making them a great addition to any diet. While lentils are rich in protein and fiber, beetroot adds a pop of color and essential vitamins. Here are five creative ways to use lentils and beetroot in your meals, giving you tasty options for lunch or dinner.

Dish 1 Lentil and beetroot salad A refreshing salad of cooked lentils, grated beetroot, chopped cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes is perfect for a light meal. Toss the ingredients with a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for added flavor. This salad not only tastes good but also gives you protein from the lentils and antioxidants from the beetroot.

Dish 2 Beetroot lentil soup A comforting bowl of beetroot lentil soup is just what you need on chilly days. Cook red lentils with diced beetroots, onions, garlic, vegetable broth, and spices like cumin or coriander. The result is a hearty soup that is both filling and nutritious. You can garnish it with fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro for an extra burst of flavor.

Dish 3 Stuffed beetroot with lentils Hollow out small beetroots and stuff them with a mixture of cooked lentils, diced vegetables (like carrots or bell peppers), herbs (like thyme or rosemary), salt, and pepper. Bake until tender for an elegant dish that showcases the earthy flavors of both ingredients.

Dish 4 Lentil beetroot patties Combine cooked lentils with grated beetroot to make patties that are perfect for grilling or pan-frying. Add breadcrumbs to bind the mixture together along with spices such as paprika or chili powder for added zestiness. These patties make an excellent burger substitute when served on whole-grain buns with your favorite toppings.