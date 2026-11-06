Swap your morning toast for these lentil pancakes
What's the story
Lentil pancakes are a delicious and nutritious breakfast option that can be easily prepared in under 15 minutes. These pancakes are made from lentils, which are packed with protein and fiber, making them a healthy start to the day. With a few simple ingredients and quick cooking techniques, you can whip up a satisfying meal that keeps you energized all morning long.
#1
Choosing the right lentils
Choosing the right lentils is important for making delicious pancakes.
Split red lentils or yellow lentils work best, as they cook quickly and have a mild flavor.
Soak them for a few hours or use the quick soak method by boiling them for 10 minutes before rinsing.
This softens the lentils and makes blending easier.
#2
Preparing the batter
To prepare the batter, blend soaked lentils with water until smooth.
Add spices like cumin or coriander for flavor, and salt to taste.
You can also add chopped vegetables like spinach or grated carrots for added nutrition and texture.
The batter should be pourable, but not too thin; adjust consistency by adding more water if required.
#3
Cooking techniques
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat, and lightly grease it with oil or cooking spray.
Pour a ladleful of batter onto the skillet, spreading it into a round shape.
Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip to cook the other side until golden brown.
Repeat with remaining batter, adjusting heat as needed to prevent burning.
#4
Serving suggestions
Serve lentil pancakes hot with yogurt or chutney for dipping, or enjoy them plain, as they are flavorful on their own.
Pair them with fresh fruits like bananas or berries for added sweetness if desired.
These pancakes make an excellent option not only for breakfast but also as snacks throughout the day due to their versatility and ease of preparation.