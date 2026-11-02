5 easy ways to cook lentils in African cuisine
What's the story
African lentil dishes are a great way to explore the continent's diverse culinary traditions. These dishes are not just flavorful, but also nutritious, making them an amazing addition to any meal plan. Lentils are a staple in many African countries, providing protein and essential nutrients. From hearty stews to vibrant salads, these recipes showcase the versatility of lentils in African cuisine.
Dish 1
Spicy lentil stew
Spicy lentil stew is a favorite across several African countries.
This dish combines lentils with tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander for a rich flavor.
The stew is usually slow-cooked to allow the flavors to meld together.
It is commonly served with rice or flatbread, making it a filling meal that warms you from the inside out.
Dish 2
Lentil salad with citrus dressing
A refreshing lentil salad with citrus dressing is perfect for those who prefer lighter meals.
Cooked lentils are tossed with fresh vegetables, like cucumbers and bell peppers, and dressed with lemon or orange juice for an added zing.
This salad can be served as an appetizer or side dish and is ideal for warm weather.
Dish 3
Traditional Ethiopian misir wot
Misir wot is an Ethiopian dish made of red lentils cooked in berbere spice mix and niter kibbeh (spiced clarified butter).
The dish is rich in flavor and often served on injera, a traditional Ethiopian flatbread.
Misir wot is not only delicious but also offers a glimpse into Ethiopia's unique culinary heritage.
Dish 4
Moroccan lentil soup
Moroccan lentil soup is famous for its aromatic spices like cinnamon, ginger, and turmeric.
The soup combines green or brown lentils with vegetables such as carrots and potatoes for texture.
It is usually served hot with crusty bread on the side, making it comforting during cooler months.
Dish 5
Nigerian moi moi delight
Moi moi is a Nigerian delicacy made from blended black-eyed peas or brown lentils, mixed with onions, peppers, and spices before steaming them into cakes or a pudding-like consistency.
These can be eaten alone or as part of larger meals alongside rice dishes.
They make an excellent protein-rich snack option any time of day!