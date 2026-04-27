5 interesting dishes with lentil-beetroot combo

Lentils and beetroot are two of the most versatile and nutritious ingredients that can be used to whip up a variety of vegetarian dishes. While lentils are a great source of protein and fiber, beetroot brings in a wealth of vitamins and minerals. Together, they make for a wholesome meal that is both delicious and nutritious. Here are five creative ways to use lentils and beetroot in vegetarian cooking.

Fresh mix Lentil and beetroot salad A lentil and beetroot salad makes for a refreshing dish that is perfect for any season. Cooked lentils are mixed with roasted or boiled beetroot, giving a hearty texture. Toss in some fresh greens, like spinach or arugula, and you have a nutrient-rich base. A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper enhances the natural flavors without overpowering them.

Hearty bowl Beetroot lentil soup Beetroot lentil soup is a comforting dish ideal for chilly days. Start by sauteing onions, garlic, carrots, and celery until soft. Add cooked lentils, diced beetroot, vegetable broth, and spices like cumin or coriander for depth of flavor. Simmer until the vegetables are tender. Blend if desired for a smooth consistency, or leave it chunky for texture.

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Unique dish Stuffed beetroot with lentils Stuffed beetroot with lentils makes for an interesting twist on traditional stuffed vegetables. Hollow out small beetroots and fill them with a mixture of cooked lentils, diced onions sauteed in olive oil or butter (for vegans), herbs like thyme or rosemary (optional), and salt to taste before baking until tender inside at around 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 30 minutes.

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Savory bites Lentil-beetroot patties Lentil-beetroot patties make for a delicious vegetarian alternative to traditional burgers. They are made by mixing cooked lentils with grated raw beetroots, breadcrumbs, and spices like cumin, coriander, and paprika. This mixture is shaped into patties and pan-fried until golden brown on both sides. Serve these savory bites with whole-grain buns, lettuce, tomato slices, and avocado spread for a nutritious meal.