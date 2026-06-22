Coconut lentil curry blends the creaminess of coconut milk with the earthy flavor of lentils

Creative ways to cook with lentils and coconut

By Vinita Jain 04:38 pm Jun 22, 202604:38 pm

What's the story

Lentils and coconut are two versatile ingredients that can be used in several ways to create delicious meals. Both are packed with nutrients and lend themselves to a variety of cuisines. Whether you are looking to add more plant-based proteins to your diet or simply want to try something new, these combinations can be both satisfying and nutritious. Here are some creative ways to use lentils and coconut in your cooking.