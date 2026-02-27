Lentils + coriander: A protein-rich combo you must try

Combining lentils with coriander can make a delicious and nutritious meal. This combination not only provides the essential protein but also a range of other nutrients that can help you stay healthy. Lentils are a great source of plant-based protein, while coriander adds flavor and some vitamins and minerals. Here's how you can combine lentils with coriander to make tasty, healthy dishes.

#1 Nutritional benefits of lentils Lentils are packed with protein, making them a staple for vegetarians and vegans. They have up to 26% protein by weight, which is more than most other legumes. They are also rich in fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable. Lentils also provide iron, folate, and magnesium, which are important for energy production and overall health.

#2 Role of coriander in boosting flavor Coriander is an aromatic herb that elevates the flavor of lentil dishes without adding calories or fat. Its citrusy notes complement the earthy taste of lentils perfectly. Coriander also has antioxidants that help fight inflammation in the body. Adding fresh or dried coriander to your meals can make them tastier, while providing health benefits.

Advertisement

#3 Easy lentil-coriander recipes To make the most of this combo, try simple recipes like lentil soup with coriander garnish or a salad with cooked lentils mixed with chopped fresh coriander leaves. You can also make lentil patties flavored with ground coriander seeds for a twist on traditional burgers. These dishes are easy to prepare and can be customized according to your taste preferences.

Advertisement