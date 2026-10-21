Lentils + cumin: 5 recipes you'll love
What's the story
Lentils and cumin are two ingredients that are staples in most kitchens. They are not just nutritious, but also versatile enough to be included in a number of dishes. While lentils are packed with protein and fiber, cumin adds a warm, earthy flavor that elevates the simplest of meals. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the magic of these two ingredients.
Dish 1
Spicy lentil soup
Spicy lentil soup is a comforting dish that marries the heartiness of lentils with the boldness of cumin.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until soft.
Add red lentils, vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, and ground cumin. Let it simmer until the lentils are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This soup is perfect for chilly days and can be served with crusty bread.
Dish 2
Cumin-infused lentil salad
A refreshing cumin-infused lentil salad makes for an excellent side dish or light meal option.
Cook green lentils until al dente and let them cool.
Toss them with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and parsley in a bowl.
For dressing, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, ground cumin, salt, and pepper before drizzling over the salad.
Dish 3
Creamy lentil curry
Creamy lentil curry is an aromatic dish that combines coconut milk with spices, like cumin, for depth of flavor.
Start by cooking brown lentils until tender. In another pan, saute onions with garlic and ginger paste before adding curry powder and ground cumin.
Stir in coconut milk and cooked lentils for a rich curry that's best served over rice or quinoa.
Dish 4
Cumin-spiced roasted vegetables with lentils
Cumin-spiced roasted vegetables with lentils make for a deliciously simple dinner option.
Toss your favorite vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, and zucchini) in olive oil mixed with ground cumin, salt, and pepper. Roast them in the oven until caramelized.
Mix them with cooked black or green lentils for added texture and nutrition.
Dish 5
Hearty lentil stew with cumin aroma
Hearty lentil stew with cumin aroma warms you up on cold nights.
Saute onions, carrots, celery, and garlic in olive oil.
Add brown or green lentils, diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, bay leaves, thyme, oregano, paprika, and ground cumin.
Simmer for a couple of hours until the stew thickens. Serve hot with fresh herbs and crusty bread.