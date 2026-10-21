Lentils + cumin: 5 recipes you'll love

Spicy lentil soup is a comforting dish that marries the heartiness of lentils with the boldness of cumin.

Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until soft.

Add red lentils, vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, and ground cumin. Let it simmer until the lentils are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

This soup is perfect for chilly days and can be served with crusty bread.