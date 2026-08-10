Lentils + spinach: A combo for iron-rich meals
What's the story
Lentils and spinach make a great pair for iron-rich vegetarian meals. Both are packed with nutrients that promote health and energy. While lentils are a great source of protein and fiber, spinach is rich in vitamins and minerals. Together, they make a great addition to any meal, especially for those looking to increase their iron intake without consuming meat. Here are some insights into how you can use this combo in your meals.
#1
Nutritional benefits of lentils
Lentils are packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, such as iron and folate. They are an excellent choice for vegetarians.
A single cup of cooked lentils has around 18 grams of protein and 6.6 milligrams of iron, making them ideal for boosting your daily nutrient intake.
The high fiber content also promotes digestion and keeps you feeling full.
#2
Spinach's role in boosting iron absorption
Spinach is loaded with vitamin C, which helps absorb non-heme iron from plant sources like lentils.
Although spinach has oxalates that can inhibit some iron absorption, its vitamin C content more than compensates by enhancing the body's ability to absorb iron from other foods.
Adding spinach to your meals can help maximize the benefits of iron-rich foods.
#3
Easy recipes incorporating lentils and spinach
Incorporating lentils and spinach into your diet can be easy with simple recipes.
A hearty lentil soup with fresh spinach makes for a nutritious meal option.
You can also try a salad with cooked lentils, fresh spinach leaves, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and a light vinaigrette dressing.
These dishes not only taste good but also provide essential nutrients without much effort.
Tip 1
Tips for cooking with lentils and spinach
When cooking lentils, rinse them thoroughly before boiling to remove any impurities or debris.
Use three cups of water for each cup of dry lentils when cooking them until tender but firm enough not to fall apart easily during preparation processes like stirring or mixing ingredients together in various recipes mentioned above.