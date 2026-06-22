Mung beans also offer a good amount of protein

Which packs more nutrition: Lentils or mung beans?

By Vinita Jain 04:45 pm Jun 22, 202604:45 pm

What's the story

Lentils and mung beans are two of the most popular legumes that are loaded with nutrients. Both are rich sources of protein and fiber, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking to have a healthy diet. While both have their own set of health benefits, knowing the nutritional differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of lentils and mung beans.