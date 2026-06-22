Which packs more nutrition: Lentils or mung beans?
What's the story
Lentils and mung beans are two of the most popular legumes that are loaded with nutrients. Both are rich sources of protein and fiber, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking to have a healthy diet. While both have their own set of health benefits, knowing the nutritional differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of lentils and mung beans.
#1
Protein content comparison
Lentils are known for their high protein content, providing around nine grams of protein per cooked 100-gram serving. Mung beans also offer a good amount of protein, about seven grams per 100-gram serving when cooked. Both legumes make for an excellent plant-based protein source for vegetarians and vegans.
#2
Fiber richness in legumes
Fiber is an essential nutrient for digestive health, and both lentils and mung beans are rich in it. Lentils provide about eight grams of fiber per 100-gram serving, while mung beans offer roughly six grams. Including these legumes in your diet can help you maintain regular bowel movements and improve gut health.
#3
Vitamin and mineral content analysis
Lentils are rich in iron, which is important for transporting oxygen in the body. They also provide folate, which is important for cell division and DNA synthesis. Mung beans are also rich in magnesium, which is important for bone health and muscle function. Both legumes provide essential nutrients that support different body functions.
#4
Caloric value considerations
When it comes to caloric intake, lentils have about 116 calories per cooked 100-gram serving, while mung beans have about 105 calories for the same serving size. Both remain low-calorie options that can be included in a balanced diet, without significantly adding to daily caloric intake.