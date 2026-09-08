Greenland travel? Don't miss these hidden gems
What's the story
Greenland, with its vast landscapes and unique culture, is a dream for adventurers. While most people flock to popular spots, there are lesser-known destinations that promise equally thrilling experiences. These hidden gems offer a chance to explore Greenland's natural beauty and cultural richness without the usual tourist crowds. From remote villages to stunning fjords, these places give an authentic taste of this Arctic wonderland.
#1
Explore the village of Ittoqqortoormiit
Ittoqqortoormiit is one of the most remote settlements in Greenland. Located on the eastern coast, it is surrounded by stunning landscapes and ice-filled seas.
The village offers visitors a chance to experience traditional Inuit culture and explore nearby national parks.
With only around three hundred fifty residents, it provides an intimate setting for those looking to connect with locals and learn about their way of life.
#2
Discover the beauty of Disko Bay
Disko Bay is famous for its stunning icebergs and rich marine life.
Located off western Greenland, the bay is surrounded by dramatic cliffs and quaint coastal towns like Ilulissat.
Visitors can take boat tours to see massive ice formations up close, or go hiking on nearby trails for panoramic views of the region's natural beauty.
#3
Experience Nuuk's cultural offerings
Greenland's capital Nuuk is a cultural hub with museums, galleries, and theaters that showcase the country's history and art.
The National Museum of Greenland has artifacts from the Viking era to more recent times.
The Katuaq Cultural Centre hosts concerts and events throughout the year, giving visitors a taste of modern Greenlandic culture.
#4
Venture into East Greenland's Scoresby Sound
Scoresby Sound is one of the world's largest fjord systems, located in East Greenland.
It is famous for its dramatic landscapes and opportunities for wildlife watching, including polar bears and whales.
The area is accessible via boat tours from places such as Tasiilaq or Kulusuk, where travelers can immerse themselves in untouched nature.
#5
Explore Greenland's northernmost point at Cape Morris Jesup
Cape Morris Jesup is located at Greenland's northernmost point.
It is accessible only during summer months when ice conditions permit travel by ship or helicopter from nearby bases, such as Station Nord or Daneborg, on the northeastern coast.
Here, adventurers can witness breathtaking views across the Arctic Ocean while learning about scientific research conducted in the area over the years.