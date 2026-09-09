5 sweet and savory snacks to try in Liberia
What's the story
Liberia, a country in West Africa, is home to a variety of traditional snacks that can be enjoyed at local markets. These snacks are not just a part of the culture but also give you a taste of the region's rich flavors. From sweet to savory, these market treats are an ideal way to experience Liberian cuisine. Here are five must-try snacks that you can find in Liberia's local markets.
#1
Sweet cassava chips delight
Cassava chips are a popular snack in Liberia, made from thinly sliced cassava roots fried until crispy.
These chips are often lightly salted or spiced for added flavor, and they can be found at most local markets.
They make for a crunchy snack option, and they are usually sold in small bags or containers.
#2
Plantain chips: A savory crunch
Plantain chips are another favorite market snack in Liberia.
Made from green plantains sliced thin and fried until golden brown, these chips offer a savory crunch with every bite.
Vendors often sell them in colorful packaging, making them an attractive option for those looking for something different from regular potato chips.
#3
Peanut butter balls: Nutty goodness
Peanut butter balls are a sweet treat made with ground peanuts, sugar, and sometimes honey or molasses.
The mixture is rolled into small balls and left to set.
These nutty delights are rich in flavor and provide a satisfying, bite-sized snack that can be enjoyed on the go.
#4
Rice cakes: Light and crispy bites
Rice cakes are light snacks made by puffing rice grains together into cake-like shapes.
They are often lightly salted or flavored with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or both for an extra kick.
These cakes make for an ideal low-calorie option for those looking for something light yet flavorful.
#5
Coconut candy: Sweet tropical treat
Coconut candy is prepared by mixing grated coconut with sugar and cooking it until it thickens into a chewy texture.
This tropical treat is sweet, aromatic, and a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
It is usually sold in small pieces wrapped in leaves or paper, making it easy to carry around while exploring local markets.