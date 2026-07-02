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Is light exercise a waste of time?

By Simran Jeet 04:06 pm Jul 02, 202604:06 pm

What's the story

Light exercise is often underrated, with many believing it does not contribute much to health. However, this perception is misleading. Light physical activity can be an important part of a balanced lifestyle, offering several benefits that are often overlooked. By debunking common myths about light exercise, we can better understand its role in maintaining health and well-being.