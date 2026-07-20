Keep your clothes lint-free with these tricks
What's the story
Keeping clothes lint-free can be a task, especially when you have to deal with different fabrics and laundry conditions. Lint can make your clothes look worn out and unkempt, which is why it is important to know how to keep it at bay. Here are five expert tips that can help you keep your wardrobe looking pristine and free of lint.
Fabric choice
Choose the right fabric
Choosing the right fabric is key to keeping lint at bay.
Natural fibers like cotton and linen tend to attract less lint than synthetic ones such as polyester.
If you want to keep your clothes free of lint, opt for tightly woven fabrics that don't shed easily.
Mixing fabrics wisely can also help reduce lint accumulation.
Dryer sheets
Use dryer sheets wisely
Dryer sheets are also effective in reducing static cling and minimizing lint transfer between clothes in the dryer.
They work by coating fabric fibers with a thin layer of conditioner, which reduces friction during drying cycles.
However, don't overuse them, as too many dryer sheets can leave residue on clothing.
Machine maintenance
Regularly clean washing machine filters
Keeping washing machine filters clean is important for preventing lint from getting back on your clothes during washes.
Over time, filters can get clogged with dirt and debris, which can affect their performance.
Cleaning them regularly ensures that water flows freely through the machine, minimizing the chances of lint sticking to your clothes.
Load separation
Separate laundry loads by fabric type
Separating laundry loads by fabric type not only helps in even cleaning but also minimizes the risk of lint transfer between different materials.
Heavier fabrics like towels should be washed separately from lighter ones like t-shirts or blouses.
This way, delicate items won't pick up unwanted fibers during the wash cycle.
Lint removal tools
Invest in lint rollers or brushes
Lint rollers or brushes are handy tools for quickly getting rid of stray fibers from clothing surfaces before you wear them out or store them away for long periods.
These tools are especially useful after wearing certain outfits where you know they attract more debris than others do naturally over time anyway!