5 unique herbal infusions you need to try

Africa is home to a plethora of herbal infusions, many of which are still unknown to the world. These natural drinks, made from the continent's diverse flora, provide a refreshing alternative to conventional beverages. They are not just popular for their unique flavors but also for their health benefits. Here are five such infusions that are gaining popularity for their distinct taste and potential health benefits.

#1 Lippia tea: A refreshing choice Lippia tea is made from the leaves of the lippia plant, which is native to Africa. The infusion is known for its citrusy flavor and aroma. Traditionally, it has been used to treat digestive issues and improve respiratory health. Lippia tea can be consumed hot or cold, making it a versatile beverage option for different climates and preferences.

#2 Rooibos: A South African delight Rooibos is a caffeine-free herbal tea from South Africa's Cederberg region. It has a naturally sweet taste, with hints of vanilla and nutty undertones. Rich in antioxidants, rooibos is believed to promote heart health and reduce inflammation. It can be enjoyed plain or blended with other herbs for added flavor complexity.

Advertisement

#3 Hibiscus: Vibrant red infusion Hibiscus tea is made by steeping dried hibiscus petals in water, resulting in a vibrant red drink. Popular across many African countries, this tart beverage is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Hibiscus tea may help lower blood pressure and improve liver function when consumed regularly.

Advertisement

#4 Baobab: Nutrient-rich beverage Baobab fruit, native to Africa, is known for its high vitamin C content—up to six times more than oranges. The pulp of the baobab fruit can be used to make an invigorating drink that offers a tangy flavor profile similar to lemonade, but without added sugars or artificial ingredients.