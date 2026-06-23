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Lisbon's most iconic streets: A list

By Simran Jeet 04:58 pm Jun 23, 202604:58 pm

What's the story

Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, is famous for its vibrant culture and stunning architecture. The city's historic streets are a window into its colorful past, giving you a glimpse of the time gone by. From cobblestone lanes to pastel-colored buildings, these streets are a delight for history and architecture lovers. Here are some of Lisbon's most iconic historic streets that will take you back in time.