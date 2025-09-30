Lisbon's most peaceful hiking trails: A list

Lisbon, the capital of Portugal , is famous for its vibrant culture and history. However, if you wish to escape the city and explore nature, there are several hiking trails that promise peace and tranquility. These trails take you through lush landscapes, offering a break from the bustling city life. Whether you are a seasoned hiker or a beginner, these trails give you an opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy the scenic beauty of the region.

#1 Sintra-Cascais Natural Park The Sintra-Cascais Natural Park is a short drive from Lisbon and offers a variety of hiking options. The park is known for its rugged coastline, dense forests, and picturesque views. Hikers can explore the diverse flora and fauna while enjoying panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The trails range from easy walks to more challenging hikes, making it suitable for all skill levels.

#2 Arrabida Natural Park Located south of Lisbon, Arrabida Natural Park is famous for its stunning landscapes and serene environment. The park features trails that wind through rolling hillsides with Mediterranean vegetation and offer breathtaking views of the coastline. Hikers can also enjoy the peaceful beaches within the park's boundaries. The mild climate makes it an ideal destination year-round.

#3 Monsanto Forest Park Monsanto Forest Park is often referred to as Lisbon's green lung. This massive urban park offers a network of trails within the city limits. It features dense woodlands, open spaces, and panoramic viewpoints over Lisbon itself. The park is perfect for those looking to escape urban life without leaving the city behind.

#4 Serra da Arrabida Serra da Arrabida offers breathtaking views over the Atlantic Ocean from its high cliffs. The region has several hiking trails winding through limestone hills, covered in lush vegetation. These trails are ideal for nature lovers looking for peace away from crowded tourist spots. They are just a short drive from central Lisbon.