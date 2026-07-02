The story behind Bihar's famous litti chokha

#4

Modern twists on traditional recipes

As with any popular dish, chefs across India are experimenting with new versions of litti chokha. Some are stuffing the wheat balls with paneer or spinach for added nutritional value, while others are using different types of flour like millet or buckwheat to cater to gluten-free diets. These modern twists retain the essence of the original recipe, while making it more accessible to a wider audience.