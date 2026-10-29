Bored of regular litti? Try these tempting variations
What's the story
A traditional dish from the Indian state of Bihar, litti is a round bread stuffed with roasted gram flour and spices. It is a popular street breakfast across India, owing to its unique taste and texture. The dish is usually served with chokha, a side of mashed vegetables. However, there are several variations of litti that have become popular in different parts of the country, each adding its own twist to the classic recipe.
Variation 1
Spicy litti with tangy chutney
In this version, the traditional litti is paired with a tangy chutney made from tamarind and mint leaves.
The chutney adds a refreshing contrast to the spicy filling of roasted gram flour mixed with green chilies and other spices.
This variation is especially popular among those who love bold flavors and enjoy a bit of tanginess with their meal.
Variation 2
Stuffed litti with paneer
Another popular variation is stuffed litti with paneer.
In this version, the gram flour filling is mixed with crumbled paneer and spices before being shaped into balls and baked or roasted.
The addition of paneer makes the litti richer in taste and texture, making it a favorite among cheese lovers.
Variation 3
Sweet litti with jaggery
For those who have a sweet tooth, there's also a sweet version of litti made with jaggery.
In this variation, jaggery is mixed into the gram flour filling, along with cardamom powder for flavoring.
The sweetened bread can be eaten as a dessert or breakfast item, giving you an interesting combination of sweet and savory elements.
Variation 4
Herbal litti with coriander leaves
Herbal litti adds freshness with coriander leaves mixed into the gram flour stuffing.
The herbs not only enhance aroma but also provide health benefits, like improved digestion due to their high antioxidant content.
This variant appeals to health-conscious individuals looking for nutritious options without compromising on taste.