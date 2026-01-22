If you have oval face, consider these hairstyles

Long curtain fringes are all the rage, especially for those with oval faces. This particular style frames the face perfectly, accentuating the natural symmetry of an oval face. The long curtain fringe can be styled in a number of ways, giving you versatility and a modern touch to your hairdo. Here are five long curtain fringe styles that complement oval faces perfectly.

Layered look Soft layered curtain fringe The soft layered curtain fringe is a classic choice for oval faces. It features long layers framing the face, adding depth and dimension to the hair. This style works well with straight or wavy hair, making it versatile for different textures. The layers start around the cheekbones, highlighting the cheek structure without overpowering the face's natural balance.

Side sweep Side-swept curtain fringe A side-swept curtain fringe is another chic option for oval faces. This style involves sweeping the fringe to one side, creating an asymmetrical look that adds interest and movement. It works well with both long and medium-length hair, providing a sophisticated touch to any hairstyle. The side-sweep can soften angular features while maintaining the oval face's overall harmony.

Textured touch Textured curtain fringe Textured curtain fringes add an edgy twist to traditional styles by incorporating choppy layers or razored ends. This particular style suits those wanting to add some dimension and volume to their hair. The texture can be achieved using styling products or tools like flat irons or curling wands, giving you a personalized look that suits your taste.

Center parting Center-parted curtain fringe A center-parted curtain fringe gives a clean and classic look that goes well with oval faces. By dividing the fringe down the middle, it gives an equal distribution on both sides of the face. This style is ideal for people who want a low-maintenance yet elegant appearance without compromising on their facial features.