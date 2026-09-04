Longboarding: How riding a longer skateboard can keep you fit
What's the story
Longboarding is not just a fun ride; it is a great way to stay fit. Unlike regular skateboarding, longboarding is more stable and easier to ride, making it perfect for all age groups. It can be a great workout without being too harsh on your body. Here are five ways longboarding can help you stay fit and healthy.
#1
Boosts cardiovascular health
Longboarding is an excellent way to boost cardiovascular health as it gets your heart pumping and blood circulating.
Riding a longboard regularly can improve your heart's efficiency and lower the risk of heart disease.
The rhythmic motion of pushing off the ground helps in building endurance and stamina over time.
#2
Enhances balance and coordination
Longboarding demands a lot of balance and coordination, which is why it is a great exercise for improving these skills.
As you navigate turns and adjust your weight on the board, you develop better body awareness and motor skills.
This enhanced balance can translate into improved performance in other physical activities as well.
#3
Strengthens core muscles
Riding a longboard requires a strong core to maintain stability and control.
As you engage your abdominal muscles to keep yourself upright, you gradually strengthen these important muscle groups.
A strong core not only improves your longboarding experience but also supports better posture and reduces the risk of back pain.
#4
Burns calories effectively
Longboarding is an effective way to burn calories without having to hit the gym or do high-intensity workouts.
Depending on the intensity of your ride, you can burn anywhere between 300 and 600 calories per hour.
This makes it an ideal choice for those looking to manage their weight while enjoying outdoor activities.
#5
Reduces stress levels
Longboarding is a great way to de-stress, as it combines physical activity with the calming effect of being outdoors.
The rhythmic motion of riding helps release endorphins, which are natural mood lifters.
Regular longboarding sessions can help reduce anxiety levels and improve overall mental well-being.