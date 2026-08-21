Tarwi beans: The nutty snack packed with protein
What's the story
Tarwi beans, also known as Andean lupin, are nutrient-rich legumes that are gaining attention for their impressive nutritional value. They are naturally rich in protein and fiber, making them a filling addition to meals and snacks. Tarwi beans can be cooked, roasted, or added to different dishes. Their mild, nutty flavor and versatile texture make them an interesting ingredient for anyone looking to include more nutritious foods in their diet.
#1
Nutritional benefits of Tarwi beans
Tarwi beans are loaded with protein, giving you a great plant-based protein source.
They also contain high amounts of fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you full.
Tarwi beans are also rich in essential nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, and iron.
These nutrients are important for your overall health, including muscle function and bone health.
#2
Versatility in snacking
Crispy tarwi beans can be enjoyed in a variety of ways.
You can eat them roasted or seasoned with different spices for flavor.
They can also be added to salads or used as toppings on soups for an added crunch.
Their versatility makes them an easy addition to many meals or snacks without changing the taste much.
#3
Cost-effective snacking option
Compared to other healthy snacks such as nuts or seeds, tarwi beans are more affordable.
One pack of crispy tarwi beans can cost anywhere between ₹100 and ₹300, depending on the brand and packaging size.
This price range makes them a cost-effective option for those looking to eat healthy without burning a hole in their pocket.
#4
Easy preparation at home
Preparing crispy tarwi beans at home is simple and economical.
Just soak the raw beans overnight, boil them until tender, and roast them with your favorite spices.
This way, you can customize the flavors as per your liking and ensure that you're eating a fresh snack every time.