Makhana in Indian cooking: Significance, uses, and more

Lotus seeds, also known as makhana, are a staple in Indian cuisine. These seeds are not just a delicious snack but also loaded with nutrients. They are used in a number of dishes across India, giving a unique texture and flavor. Here's looking at some interesting facts about the use of lotus seeds in Indian cooking and how they add to the culinary landscape.

#1 Nutritional benefits of lotus seeds Lotus seeds are loaded with protein, fiber, and essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. They are low in calories and fat, making them an ideal choice for health-conscious people. The high fiber content helps with digestion, while the antioxidants present in them promote overall health. Lotus seeds can be an excellent addition to a balanced diet.

#2 Versatile ingredient in savory dishes In India, lotus seeds are used in a number of savory dishes. They are commonly roasted and seasoned with spices to make a crunchy snack. In curries or gravies, they are used as a thickening agent or to add texture. Their mild flavor makes them go well with different spices and ingredients used in Indian cooking.

#3 Sweet treats with lotus seeds Lotus seeds also find their way into traditional Indian sweets. They can be ground into a paste to make desserts like kheer or halwa. The natural sweetness of the seeds goes well with the other ingredients used in these dishes. Not only do these sweet treats taste good, but they also provide the nutritional benefits of lotus seeds.