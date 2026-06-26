Try these yummy snacks

Flavors of Vietnam: 5 lotus seed snacks to try

By Simran Jeet 05:24 pm Jun 26, 202605:24 pm

What's the story

Vietnam is famous for its vibrant culture and delicious cuisine. Among the many snacks available, lotus seeds stand out as a popular and healthy option. These seeds are not only tasty but also packed with nutrients, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Lotus seeds can be enjoyed in various forms, each offering a unique taste experience. Here are five must-try lotus seed snacks that showcase the versatility of this delightful ingredient.