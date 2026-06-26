Flavors of Vietnam: 5 lotus seed snacks to try
What's the story
Vietnam is famous for its vibrant culture and delicious cuisine. Among the many snacks available, lotus seeds stand out as a popular and healthy option. These seeds are not only tasty but also packed with nutrients, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Lotus seeds can be enjoyed in various forms, each offering a unique taste experience. Here are five must-try lotus seed snacks that showcase the versatility of this delightful ingredient.
Snack 1
Roasted lotus seeds with salt
Roasted lotus seeds with a sprinkle of salt make for a simple, yet satisfying snack. The roasting process gives the seeds a crunchy texture, and the salt enhances their natural flavor. This snack is often enjoyed as an alternative to traditional salty snacks like chips or nuts. It is low in calories and high in fiber, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious snackers.
Snack 2
Sweet lotus seed paste
Sweet lotus seed paste is a popular ingredient in many Vietnamese desserts. The paste is made by cooking lotus seeds until soft and then blending them into a smooth consistency with sugar. This sweet treat can be used as a filling for pastries or enjoyed on its own as a dessert topping. Its creamy texture and subtle sweetness make it an irresistible option for those with a sweet tooth.
Snack 3
Candied lotus seeds
Candied lotus seeds provide a sweet twist on the classic seed snack. The seeds are cooked with sugar syrup until they become glossy and sweetened through and through. These candied treats can be eaten by themselves or added to trail mixes for an extra burst of sweetness. They make for an excellent option for anyone looking for something sweet without going overboard on sugar.
Snack 4
Spicy lotus seed mix
For those who like their snacks with a kick, spicy lotus seed mix is just the thing. The roasted lotus seeds are tossed with chili powder or other spices to give them a fiery flavor profile. This snack is perfect for anyone who likes bold flavors and wants to try something different from the usual savory snacks.
Drink 1
Lotus seed tea infusion
Lotus seed tea infusion is another way to enjoy these nutritious seeds while reaping the benefits of herbal teas at the same time. Dried lotus seeds are steeped in hot water along with other herbs, such as jasmine flowers or lemongrass leaves, resulting in a fragrant, soothing beverage. It can be sipped hot or cold, depending on your preference.