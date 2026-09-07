Try these delicious ways to cook lotus stems
What's the story
Lotus stems are a versatile ingredient in many cuisines, especially in Asian cooking. With their crunchy texture and subtle flavor, they can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique qualities of lotus stems. From stir-fries to soups, these recipes offer a taste of how this ingredient can be transformed into delicious meals.
Dish 1
Stir-fried lotus stem with vegetables
Stir-fried lotus stem with vegetables is a quick and healthy dish.
Slice the lotus stems thinly and stir-fry them with bell peppers, carrots, and snow peas. Add soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for flavor.
This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles, and makes for a colorful addition to any meal.
Dish 2
Spicy lotus stem curry
For those who love bold flavors, spicy lotus stem curry is an excellent choice.
Cook sliced lotus stems in coconut milk with turmeric, cumin, and chili powder.
Add tomatoes and onions to enhance the richness of the curry.
Serve it hot with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal that warms you up.
Dish 3
Crispy lotus stem chips
Crispy lotus stem chips make for a perfect snack or appetizer.
Simply slice the lotus stems thinly and fry them until golden brown.
Season with salt, pepper, or your favorite spices for added flavor.
These chips are crunchy and delicious, making them an ideal accompaniment to dips or just on their own.
Dish 4
Lotus stem soup with tofu
Lotus stem soup with tofu is light yet filling.
Start by simmering sliced lotus stems in vegetable broth with tofu cubes, mushrooms, and bok choy.
Season with soy sauce and sesame oil for depth of flavor.
This soup is perfect as an appetizer or light meal on its own.
Dish 5
Pickled lotus stems as a condiment
Pickled lotus stems make an excellent condiment to add tanginess to various dishes.
To prepare them at home, soak sliced lotus stems in vinegar mixed with sugar and salt until they absorb the flavors completely.
Use pickled lotus stems as toppings on salads or sandwiches for an extra zing, without overpowering other ingredients's taste profiles.