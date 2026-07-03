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How to add almonds to your everyday meals

By Simran Jeet 03:35 pm Jul 03, 202603:35 pm

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Almonds are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can elevate any dish. Famous for their health benefits, almonds are a great source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber. Adding them to your meals can not only enhance flavor but also boost nutrition. Here are five creative ways to add almonds to your dishes, giving you both taste and health benefits.