How to add almonds to your everyday meals
What's the story
Almonds are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can elevate any dish. Famous for their health benefits, almonds are a great source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber. Adding them to your meals can not only enhance flavor but also boost nutrition. Here are five creative ways to add almonds to your dishes, giving you both taste and health benefits.
Tip 1
Almond butter spread
Almond butter is a creamy alternative to regular spreads. It can be easily made by blending roasted almonds until smooth. Use it on toast, or as a dip for fruits like apples or bananas. Almond butter adds a rich flavor and is packed with protein and healthy fats, making it an excellent choice for breakfast or snacks.
Tip 2
Almond flour baking
Almond flour is an amazing gluten-free substitute for regular flour in baking. It lends a moist texture and a nutty flavor to cakes, cookies, and bread. When you use almond flour, you also get more fiber and fewer carbs than regular flour. This makes it a great choice for anyone on a low-carb diet.
Tip 3
Toasted almond topping
Toasting almonds brings out their natural oils and enhances their flavor profile. Simply roast sliced or whole almonds in a dry pan over medium heat until golden brown. Use them as toppings on salads, yogurt parfaits, or oatmeal bowls for added crunch and nutty goodness.
Tip 4
Almond milk alternative
Almond milk is a popular dairy-free alternative that can be used in smoothies, cereals, and coffee drinks. It is made by blending almonds with water and straining the mixture to get a smooth liquid. Almond milk is low in calories compared to regular milk but still provides essential vitamins like vitamin E.
Tip 5
Almond pesto sauce
Almond pesto sauce adds a unique twist to the classic Italian recipe by replacing pine nuts with almonds. Blend fresh basil leaves with garlic cloves, olive oil, Parmesan cheese (optional), lemon juice (optional), salt (to taste), and roasted almonds until smooth. This sauce goes perfectly well with pasta dishes or as a spread on sandwiches.