5 banana recipes you may not have tried yet
What's the story
Bananas are one of the most versatile fruits and can be used in a number of recipes, other than breakfast. They add natural sweetness and creaminess to dishes, making them a favorite among home cooks. Here are five creative ways to use bananas in your cooking routine. These recipes will help you discover new flavors and textures, all while enjoying the goodness of bananas.
Dish 1
Banana pancakes with a twist
Banana pancakes are a classic breakfast option, but adding some spices can take them to a whole new level.
Add cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter for a warm flavor profile.
Mash ripe bananas well before adding them to the mix for natural sweetness.
Serve with maple syrup or honey for an extra touch of sweetness.
Dish 2
Savory banana curry delight
For those who love experimenting with flavors, a savory banana curry is just the thing.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger until fragrant. Add diced tomatoes and coconut milk to make a creamy base.
Toss in sliced bananas, along with curry powder and turmeric, for an exotic twist. Let it simmer until the bananas are tender but not mushy.
Dish 3
Banana bread infused with nuts
Banana bread is an all-time favorite, but you can make it more interesting by adding nuts, like walnuts or almonds. They provide a crunchy contrast to the soft texture of the bread.
Use overripe bananas, as they give more flavor when mashed into the batter.
Bake until golden brown, and enjoy it warm or at room temperature.
Dish 4
Tropical banana smoothie bowl
A tropical banana smoothie bowl makes for a refreshing snack or dessert option.
Blend frozen bananas with pineapple chunks and coconut milk until smooth.
Pour into a bowl, and top with granola, chia seeds, and sliced kiwi for added texture and nutrition.
This colorful dish not only looks appealing but also offers a burst of fruity flavors.
Dish 5
Chocolate-covered banana bites
Chocolate-covered banana bites make for an easy-to-make treat that satisfies sweet cravings without much effort.
Simply slice bananas into bite-sized pieces, dip them in melted dark chocolate, and then refrigerate until set.
These bites provide an indulgent yet healthy alternative to store-bought candies, thanks to their natural fruit content.