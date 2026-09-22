How to cook with basil?
What's the story
Basil is a versatile herb that can elevate the flavors of several dishes, giving them a fresh and aromatic touch. Famous for its sweet and slightly peppery taste, basil can be used in both savory and sweet recipes. From classic Italian cuisine to innovative modern meals, basil has a special place in many culinary traditions. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique taste of basil.
Dish 1
Classic pesto pasta
Pesto pasta is a classic Italian dish that highlights basil's aromatic qualities.
The dish is made by blending fresh basil leaves with garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil to make a vibrant green sauce.
The sauce is then tossed with pasta for a simple, yet flavorful meal.
The freshness of the basil makes this dish a favorite among herb lovers.
Dish 2
Caprese salad delight
Caprese salad is an Italian salad that brings together fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves.
Drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, this salad is a perfect example of how simple ingredients can create a delicious dish.
The combination of ripe tomatoes and creamy mozzarella, with fragrant basil, makes for a refreshing appetizer or side dish.
Dish 3
Basil-infused lemonade
Basil-infused lemonade is an innovative twist on the classic summer drink.
By steeping fresh basil leaves in hot water before mixing them with lemon juice, sugar, or honey, you get a refreshing beverage with a hint of herbal notes.
This drink is perfect for those looking for something different from traditional lemonades.
Dish 4
Thai basil stir-fry
Thai basil stir-fry is a popular Asian dish that uses Thai sweet basil instead of regular sweet basil for an extra kick.
The stir-fry usually has vegetables such as bell peppers or broccoli, tossed in soy sauce or oyster sauce, along with tofu or vegetables for protein.
The distinct flavor of Thai sweet basil makes it an unforgettable culinary experience.
Dish 5
Strawberry-basil sorbet
Strawberry-basil sorbet is an unusual dessert that marries the sweetness of strawberries with the herbal notes of fresh basil leaves.
Pureed strawberries are mixed with sugar syrup before being frozen into a sorbet, along with finely chopped pieces of fresh green herbs.
This dessert is ideal for those who want to experiment with flavors in their desserts.